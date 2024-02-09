Case to be heard by Div Bench having criminal roaster

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court directed that the writ case related to the women prisoners getting pregnant while in custody will be heard by the Division Bench having criminal roaster determination.



The counsel for the amicus curiae had mentioned these matters and has placed an urgent note pointing out certain issues. One such issue being that the women prisoners while in custody are getting pregnant and at present there are as many as 196 babies staying in different prisons of Bengal. The counsel for the amicus curiae suggested prohibition of entry of male employers in the Correctional Home into the enclosures of the women prisoners and some suggestions have been made by the counsel for the amicus curiae dated January 25. It was submitted that the copy of the note was served upon the office of the Advocate General. “In order to have an effective adjudication of all these matters, we deem it appropriate that the matters should be placed before the Hon’ble Division Bench having criminal roaster determination,” Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya. Accordingly, all the writ petitions were released. “Total baseless. We are taking legal recourse. State women commission visited today. They have observed case-wise,” LN Meena, ADG Correctional Service said on Friday regarding the issue.

According to the counsel, petitions were filed regarding the inhuman condition of prisons and overcrowded prisons amongst others. It was submitted following the visit to the Women Correctional Home of Alipore, it was found that according to the estimate of 2024, 15 children are currently residing thes, out of which 10 are male and five are female. Apart from that one of the prisoners is pregnant.