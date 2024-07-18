Case of mysterious disappearance of Balurghat College student resurfaces, father demands thorough probe

BALURGHAT: The incident of Shubhajit Karmakar, a chemistry student at Balurghat College who went missing nearly seven years ago from the college hostel, has resurfaced with his father, a retired BSF jawan, levelling grave accusations against the former hostel superintendent.



After all these years also Shubhajit remains untraced. Shubhajit, hailing from Bahicha in South Dinajpur district, was last seen on September 13, 2017. His disappearance prompted a frantic search by his father Shasticharan Karmakar and mother Kalpana Karmakar, a retired teacher. Three days after his disappearance from the hostel, Shubhajit’s bicycle was spotted near a riverbank, triggering fears of a tragic accident.

However, subsequent searches by the BSF yielded no clues or signs of his whereabouts. In a startling twist, Shasticharan has publicly accused the then hostel superintendent, Ripon Sarkar’s involvement in his son’s disappearance. Alleging a cover-up, Karmakar stated: “There is a mystery, maybe someone killed him. There should be a thorough investigation.” His demand for justice has garnered attention and sparked discussions throughout Balurghat.The fallout from these allegations has been significant. Professor Sarkar, associated with the Bengali department and as former hostel superintendent, has resigned from Balurghat College’s governing body amid mounting pressure for an inquiry. When questioned, Professor Sarkar attributed his resignation to health reasons, vehemently denying any wrongdoing in connection to Shubhajit’s case. He assured cooperation with the police and his willingness to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the community in Balurghat is abuzz with speculation, questioning the timing and implications of Professor Sarkar’s resignation vis-à-vis the allegations. The case has underscored concerns over student safety and administrative accountability at educational institutions. Shasticharan remains steadfast in his quest for answers, imploring authorities to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding his son’s disappearance.