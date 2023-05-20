Case adjourned 40 times in 3 years: SC tells HC to assign it to new bench

kolkata: The Supreme Court requested Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam to assign a case concerning the board of La Martiniere School Kolkata to a new Bench after the case was adjourned about 40 times in three years.



The Bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, according to a news agency, observed that they have no other option but to draw conclusion that the Bench constituted to hear the matter is unable to do so. The newly assigned Bench has been asked to take up the matter “expeditiously” considering the urgency.

In an order passed by the SC in January this year, the apex court had observed that the matter was listed before the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court 27 times but it had not yielded any result.

At the time, the Bench had noted that the adjournments may have been due to some difficulty faced by the Division Bench.

They also noted that the matter had not moved even after six months.