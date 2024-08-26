Cargo ship sinks off Sagar Islands

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday night successfully carried out a rescue operation, saving 11 crew members from cargo ship MV ITT Puma which was en route from Kolkata to Port Blair, officials said, adding that the vessel sank 70 nautical miles south of Sagar Island due to inclement weather.

According to a Coast Guard official on Monday, three crew members remain missing.

“In an unprecedented night operation, Coast Guard personnel rescued 11 persons in a sea-air coordinated operation. MV ITT PUMA sunk, 70 nm south of Sagar Island,” a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

The challenging rescue involved coordinated efforts by Coast Guard ships Sarang and Amogh, as well as support from a Dornier aircraft, he added.

A senior Coast Guard official said the Mumbai-registered ship with a carrying capacity of 75 metric tons sank around 80 km from Kolkata.

“Information was received by Coast Guard Haldia from Sagar VTS (Vessel

Tracking System) yesterday. Coast Guard Dornier aircraft located it at 9:30 pm and ICG ships Sarang and Amogh reached position at 9:45 pm and commenced a search and rescue mission,” the spokesperson said.