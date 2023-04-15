Cargo plane from Jeddah makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: A cargo flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines from Jeddah to Hong Kong made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Saturday after its windshield developed cracks.



The aircraft had four crew on board when the incident took place.

The crack in the windshield forced the pilot to make an emergency landing. As a result, a full emergency was declared at around 11:37 am on Saturday for the cargo flight. The Hong Kong-bound flight safely landed at around 12:02 pm.

The full emergency was withdrawn, after the flight landed safely at the airport. This comes just days after a full emergency was declared in Delhi airport after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off. The aircraft landed safely and resumed its journey after inspection.