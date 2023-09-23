Caregiver arrested for beating an elderly woman

Kolkata: A caregiver was arrested for allegedly beating an elderly woman after the family of the 70-year-old, who passed away on September 11, found CCTV footage of the incident and filed a complaint.



The septuagenarian was bedridden for quite some time at her residence in Baguiati. The family had hired a caretaker to look after her.

The elderly woman passed away on September 11 and was cremated on September 12. It was on September 15, when the family checked the CCTV footage and found the caregiver beating the elderly. It was presumed that this may not have been the only instance.

Thereafter, a case was registered against the caregiver at Baguiati Police Station.

The police started an investigation into the case and have already arrested the caregiver.