Care and Cure Nursing Home asked to do fixed deposit of Rs 88K in patient’s name

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has directed Care and Cure Nursing Home in Barasat to do a fixed deposit of Rs 88,000 in the name of a patient and later pay the amount with interest after the nursing home had allegedly received the amount from the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS) patient treating her as a cash patient.

After hearing the case, WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that the patient Salmoli Dutta was admitted to the Care and Cure Nursing Home under a mediclaim. When the nursing home sent for approval from the insurance company, it was rejected. The nursing home again sent it for reconsideration but the insurance company again rejected the proposal. Five days had already passed by then. The patient’s family members then appealed to the nursing home to treat the patient under WBHS as the patient enjoys the state health scheme. The nursing home refused to consider the patient as a WBHS patient and charged Rs 88,000.

The nursing home has also been asked to revoke the earlier bill and submit a fresh one.

Justice Banerjee stated that the concerned Finance department officer who was at the hearing assured them that they would settle the bill and pay it to the nursing home.