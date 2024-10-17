Carcass of clouded leopard found in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: The carcass of a fully-grown female clouded leopard was found in a remote part of the Buxa Tiger Reserve near Bhutan, in Compartment No. 1 of Newlands Beat, Kumargram Range. Forest workers discovered the body lying on a mountain slope during routine patrols.



Buxa Tiger Reserve, known for its population of endangered species, is home to several clouded leopards, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act. These animals inhabit the dense, mountainous regions of the reserve, areas rarely accessed by the public, with only forest personnel venturing into these isolated zones. While there were no visible injuries on the body, a deep wound on its throat was found.

Apurba Sen, Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, said: “The post-mortem confirmed the leopard was killed by a large carnivore, possibly a tiger or a larger leopard.”