Carcass of Asiatic Black Bear recovered

Darjeeling: The carcass of an Asiatic Black Bear was recovered by the Kalimpong Forest Division from the Teesta Dam at Kalijhora. Prima facie foresters feel that it could have drowned owing to surge in levels of the Teesta River in Sikkim and washed downstream.



“The carcass of an Asiatic Black Bear has been recovered by the Kalimpong Division. It could have drowned and washed downstream in the Teesta,” stated Bhaskar JV, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife, North).

The carcass was taken to the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri for post mortem. The CCF further stated that with incessant rainfall throughout North Bengal and Sikkim resulting in surge in water levels, flood like situations could arise in the forests also. “Camp offices have opened up in all ranges mainly in the Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts to monitor the situation and keep a watch on wildlife,” added the CCF. More than 40 monitoring teams are keeping a close tab specially on elephants and deer, highly vulnerable to any flood like situation.