Carcass of adult bison found in Sonakhali Forest

Jalpaiguri: The carcass of an adult male bison was recovered from Sonakhali Forest in Dhupguri subdivision on Friday morning. Forest workers, who were on routine patrol, discovered the bison’s body and immediately informed the Moraghat Range Office.

Upon receiving the report, Moraghat Range Ranger Chandan Bhattacharya arrived at the scene. He stated: “The body of an adult male bison was found during a patrol. The matter has been reported to higher authorities and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.”

As news of the discovery spread, a large crowd gathered near the site. Local resident Kushal Chandra Roy remarked: “A foul smell was coming from the forest. Later, we learned that a bison’s body had been found. Forest officials arrived quickly to assess the situation. Occasionally, wild animals venture out of the forest and enter localities.”