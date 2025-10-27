Carbide gun explosion leaves 9 youths partially blind in Malda

Malda: After nearly 300 people were injured in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, during Diwali, the alarming trend of carbide gun explosions has now reached Malda, leaving nine young people, including teenagers, with serious eye injuries. The incidents have sparked grave concern among ophthalmologists in the district, who have warned that these improvised “guns” are not toys but dangerous explosives.

According to local doctors, five victims are currently being treated by noted eye specialist Debdas Mukhopadhyay, one by Maloy Sarkar, and two by Saurav Poddar in Malda town. Another case, involving a child from Manikchak, has reportedly been taken to Nepal for advanced eye treatment.

When asked about the growing number of such incidents, West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Saturday during a programme in Buniadpur: “The matter is being looked into. We will take appropriate action once the reports are submitted.”

One of the victims, 13-year-old Akash Biswas from Gazole, narrated his horrifying experience to Dr. Mukhopadhyay. He admitted to building a “gun” at home after watching a YouTube video, using an empty plastic bottle and calcium carbide — a substance used for ripening mangoes. When he ignited it with a gas-lighter, a sudden explosion occurred, severely injuring his eyes. “He washed his eyes several times with water, but his vision did not return,” said Mukhopadhyay.

In another case, 20-year-old Kishore Biswas from Habibpur sustained serious eye injuries while trying to help extinguish a fire caused by a carbide gun explosion. “He accidentally rubbed his eyes with a hand that had come into contact with carbide,” said Saugata Poddar, who is treating him. The doctor added that a child named Bhairab Roy from Gazole had also suffered 80 per cent retinal damage due to a similar blast.

Experts are deeply alarmed by the ease with which information on carbide gun making is being circulated on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. “These so-called guns are not toys. They are explosives,” warned Amitendu Saha, another ophthalmologist. He explained that calcium carbide reacts with water to produce acetylene gas, a highly flammable compound. “If this gas explodes near the eyes, permanent blindness is often inevitable,” he added. Doctors have urged parents to remain vigilant and educate their children about the deadly risks involved. “It’s not a harmless game — it’s an explosion waiting to happen,” said one doctor grimly.

The district health authorities are now on alert as this dangerous trend threatens to turn festive celebrations into lifelong tragedies.