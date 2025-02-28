Car set on fire in Balurghat, cops launch investigation

BALURGHAT: Panic spread in the Sadarghat area of Balurghat after miscreants set a private car on fire under the cover of darkness. The car belonged to Vijay Jaiswal, who stated that he had parked it near Sadarghat on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred late at night after the Maha Shivratri celebrations, which lasted until 1-2 am.

Jaiswal suspects that miscreants took advantage of the deserted streets to commit the crime.

A CCTV camera was positioned near the car and he believes the footage will reveal crucial details.

Jaiswal has lodged a complaint at Balurghat Police Station and an investigation is underway.

However, he is unsure why his car was targeted. “I have parked my vehicles in the area before but such an incident never happened. I hope the police will uncover the truth,” he said.

Balurghat DSP Vikram Prasad confirmed the investigation and stated: “Based on the complaint, we have begun our probe. No arrests have been made yet.”