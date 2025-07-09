Car rental scam: Another held

Siliguri: Another accused has been arrested in the car smuggling racket operating under the guise of an online car rental App. 12 more luxurious vehicles were recovered from Mekhliganj and Siliguri. Zakir Hussain, a resident of Changrabandha, was arrested by Pradhannagar Police following the interrogation of the mastermind Somnath Mukherjee.

According to police sources, Zakir was actively involved in the smuggling and selling of vehicles alongside Somnath. Earlier, 14 vehicles were seized from Nagrakata and Siliguri, bringing the total number of recovered vehicles to 26.

The gang had created a fake car rental App through which they rented cars under false pretenses. Initially, they paid a small amount to gain trust, but later, they sold the vehicles in different locations.

BD Sarkar Inspector In Charge of Pradhannagar Police said: “At least 10 complaints have been filed across Bengal and Assam.

The GPS locations of two stolen vehicles were traced to Nepal, while the gang frequently changed number plates to avoid detection.”

Pranab Shil, Sub-Inspector of Chandmari Police Station said: “So far, one car has been recovered by Pradhan Nagar Police and three stolen cars were located in Nepal.”