Car rams with median divider, two injured

Kolkata: Two persons were injured after a car rammed with the median divider in front of Nazrul Tirtha and turned turtle early on Tuesday morning.



The injured persons, including the driver, were rescued and rushed to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital where they have been admitted.

According to sources, around 5:30 am on Tuesday, a sedan was moving towards Narkelbagan Crossing from Technopolis side. It is alleged that the car was moving at a high speed of not less than 90 kilometers per hour.

While descending from the box bridge, the driver somehow lost control and the car rammed into the median divider and literally flew off from the main carriage way and landed on the service road topsy-turvy.

As it was early morning, the number of people was less on the road. An anonymous driver reported the incident to the traffic cops in New Town bus stand.

After a while cops rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. Later, the car was removed by using a wrecker van following which the vehicular movement along the service road resumed.