Car rams guard rails during Republic Day rehearsal

KOLKATA: Tension flared in the Red Road area after a car rammed into guard rails during Republic Day parade rehearsals on Saturday morning. The driver and occupants were detained and later released after questioning, while the car was prosecuted for multiple traffic violations. According to sources, around 7.40 am, about 20 minutes before Red Road was to be opened to traffic, a car was seen speeding towards the parade venue. Despite on-duty police signalling it to stop, the driver allegedly attempted to flee by changing direction, during which the vehicle rammed into the guard rails and came to a halt. During the inquiry, police found that the car’s insurance and Pollution Under Control Certificate had expired. The driver and occupants were taken to Maidan Police Station for questioning and were released after police were satisfied that there was no malicious intent.

Though no one was injured this time, the incident revived memories of the 2016 tragedy in which Indian Air Force Corporal Abhimanyu Gaud was killed after being hit by a high-end car during Republic Day parade rehearsals on Red Road. On January 13 that year, an Audi speeding in from Khidderpore Road broke through multiple barricades and struck Gaud before coming to a halt. The driver, later identified as Sambia Sohrab, fled but was subsequently arrested in Delhi.