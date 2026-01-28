Car plunges into gorge in Kalimpong, 5 injured

Jalpaiguri: Five members of a picnic group were seriously injured after their vehicle plunged nearly 35 feet into a gorge in the Paparkheti area of Kalimpong district on Monday night.

The group, comprising three persons from the Dhupguri municipality area and two from Moranga and Gilandi, had gone on a picnic to Paparkheti on Monday Morning. The accident occurred while they were returning from Lava, near a sharp bend close to Chidung Bridge, where the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The car fell straight down the hillside and was badly mangled in the impact. All five occupants sustained serious injuries. Other members of the picnic group, along with the Officer-in-Charge of the Gorubathan Town Traffic Guard and his team, rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation.

The injured were initially taken to the Gorubathan Block Primary Health Centre, where they received first aid, and were later referred to Malbazar Super Speciality Hospital for further treatment.

Police reached the spot soon after being informed and recovered the vehicle from the gorge. The vehicle has been seized, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Confirming the incident, Gorubathan Town Traffic Guard officer-in-charge M Hossain said the vehicle lost control at the sharp bend near Chidung Bridge, leading to the accident.