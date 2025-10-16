Car plunges into Ganges near Nimtala

Kolkata: A startling incident unfolded near Nimtala Ghat on Thursday morning when a white car slipped from the riverbank and sank into the Ganges, drawing immediate attention from local residents.

Witnesses spotted the vehicle drifting into the water some distance from the ghat and raised the alarm. Police arrived promptly and launched efforts to recover the car.

The vehicle belonged to Amit Agarwal from Maniktala, who had parked it beside Nimtala Ghat that morning around 4 am before heading out with his family for offering prayer in the Bhootnath Temple which is situated within Nimtala Burning ghat premises. It is reported that the car’s handbrake was not secured, allowing it to roll down into the river.

Several people, who happened to be resting near the ghat, were hurt in the incident. They have been taken to hospital for treatment. Among them was a woman who was seriously wounded and has been admitted to Kolkata Medical College. Others are released after initial treatment.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause and to recover the vehicle fully from the water.