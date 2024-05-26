Car plunges from flyover killing one

JALPAIGURI: On Saturday, a car plunged about 60 feet from the under-construction flyover of the new 717-A National Highway to Sikkim between Odlabari and Bagrakot in Jalpaiguri.

A woman named Nangsol Tamang (39) of Mirik died on the spot, while three other family members, including the driver, sustained injuries. The vehicle was travelling from Charcoal in Kalimpong district to Mirik. The police of Malbazar Police Station have started the investigation of the incident. No signs on the under-construction flyover or any barricade are the reasons for the accident, claim locals.