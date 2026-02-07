Car hits parked truck on Asian Highway; 1 dead, another hurt

Alipurduar: One person was killed and another seriously injured in a late-night road accident on the Bhutan-bound Asian Highway near GST More, close to the border town of Jaigaon in Alipurduar district.

The accident occurred late Thursday night when a small car reportedly lost control and rammed into a stationary truck parked along the roadside. Both occupants of the car were critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where Rabi Dewan (28) was declared dead. The other occupant, Dhiraj Chhetri, is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has once again highlighted serious safety concerns on this stretch of the Asian Highway. Local residents and commuters have alleged that trucks are frequently parked along the roadside, effectively encroaching on the highway, often without proper warning signals or reflectors at night. Several similar accidents have been reported over the past few years, prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement and traffic regulation.