Car hits cops, pedestrians; driver arrested

Kolkata: Three policemen and three pedestrians were injured on Wednesday night after they were hit by a car which was trying to flee from getting intercepted for rash driving.

According to sources, on Wednesday night around 9:30 pm, a car having commercial registration for giving on rent was moving along Camac Street from Park Street in a rash and negligent manner.

Seeing the car driven dangerously a policeman informed the officers who were conducting a naka check at the Middleton Road crossing. When they tried to intercept the car the driver allegedly dodged the cops and managed to flee. While fleeing, the vehicle hit a traffic Sergeant and another cop.

After a while, in front of Vardaan Market, a Home Guard attempted to stop the car but was struck as well. The car then veered onto the footpath, hitting several pedestrians.After the incident in front of Vardaan Market, the driver again tried to flee by increasing speed but this time failed as the car was intercepted near the Ho Chi Min Sarani by a group of policemen.

Later a case was registered against him at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station and the driver was arrested. The accused was reportedly not drunk. However, police are trying to find out why despite not being drunk, the man was trying to flee in such a dangerous manner. It may be mentioned that Kolkata Police throughout its jurisdiction conduct naka checking to prevent rash driving and drunken driving at night so that chances of accidents are reduced.