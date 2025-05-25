‘Car driver held after hitting cop’s scooter hails from B’desh’

Kolkata: A commercial car driver, who was recently arrested after his vehicle struck a cop travelling on a scooter, was found to be a Bangladeshi national. This came to light during the inspection of his driving licence and Aadhaar card, officials said on Sunday.

According to sources, at around 6:25 am on May 18, a policeman identified as Susen Das was on his way to join duty when an electric car moving along the Kali Temple road hit the cop’s scooter coming from the Sadananda Road at the crossing of these two roads in Kalighat.

The policeman fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture. Subsequently, the car was seized and the driver, identified as Azad Sheikh, was arrested. He was charged with rash and negligent driving and an attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Police also confiscated his driving licence and the Aadhaar card. During the investigation, cops were stunned to see that both the documents provided by the driver were fake.

The accused, during interrogation, reportedly confessed that he had infiltrated India from Bangladesh multiple times since October 2023.

Police learnt that Azad “originally hails from Boalmari area of Faridpur district in Bangladesh”.

Police have registered another case against Azad under the relevant sections of the BNS and Foreigners Act.