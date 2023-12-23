Car catches fire on Vidyasagar Setu, none hurt

Kolkata: Vehicular movement on Vidyasagar Setu was hampered after a car was caught on fire due to unknown reasons on Thursday afternoon.



According to sources, around 3:45 pm, a luxurious sedan was moving towards Kolkata from Howrah side. When the car reached the middle of the Vidyasagar Setu, suddenly the driver spotted smoke coming out from the engine. Before the driver could stop the car, flames started raging out from

under the bonnet. The man in the driving seat stopped the car in the middle of the road and jumped out. Within moments that car was gutted. After a while, a fire tender was pressed into action and the flames were doused around 4:20 pm. Later, the car was towed away following which vehicular movement started.