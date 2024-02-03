Car catches fire at second Hooghly Bridge, none hurt

Kolkata: A Howrah-bound car suddenly caught fire at the toll plaza of Hooghly Bridge on Saturday afternoon.



No one was injured but the four-wheeler was completely gutted by the fire.

Car owner Priyam Sarkar along with his wife was bound for a friend’s house near the second Hooghly Bridge from Girish Park.

When the car stopped at the toll plaza, Sarkar who was driving witnessed smoke emanating from the bonnet of the car. Both of them came out of the car Flames immediately engulfed the car and the toll plaza employees immediately informed the fire services. Three fire tenders doused the flames.