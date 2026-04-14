Car carrying central force personnel meets accident in Hooghly

Kolkata: Three central force personnel and another person sustained injury after a head-on collision took place between the car carrying the CAPF personnel and a truck at Gurap in Hooghly early on Monday morning.



According to sources, early on Monday morning, a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) consisting of a medical officer, an Assistant Commandant and a jawan was moving towards Birbhum along the National Highway (NH)- 19 in a SUV. While passing through Gurap, a truck came in front of their car and a head-on collision took place. As a consequence, all the occupants of the car, including the driver, sustained critical injuries.

Local residents immediately informed the police, following which cops from Gurap police station reached the spot within a short period of time. All four injured were rushed to a private hospital in Burdwan, where they have been admitted. Immediately after the incident, the offending truck reportedly fled. Police have registered a case and are checking the CCTV footage in order to identify the truck and track it.