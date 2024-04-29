Caps, lemon water to be given to polling personnel

Malda: To fight the ongoing heatwave in Malda which will also go for polls in the third phase on May 7, the district election cell is going to welcome the polling personnel with cool lemon water at the distribution centres (DC) of poll materials. Further, to avoid scorching sunlight, these personnel will also be provided with a cap and packs of oral rehydration solution (ORS).



Further, it has been decided to dip water pouches, to be supplied in plenty from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, in ice cold water before giving them to the people engaged in the polls. It has also been decided that the temporary sheds in these DCs will be covering the entire premises.

Malda has been recording about 40-42°C as the daily highest temperature with humidity as low as 20 per cent. The dry heat compelled the private schools to have classes in the morning. In this situation, the election cell is focusing on the supply of adequate water to the polling officials on the polling day and the day before.

A total of 3,567 polling stations, including 60 managed by females, and over 17,500 polling personnel have already been trained for the purpose. There are 1,810 polling stations in South Malda and 1,757 in North Malda seat. About 3 distribution centres will be set up at Siddheswari High School in Chanchal and in English Bazar, Malda College and Malda Polytechnic. Piyush Salunkhe, Additional District Magistrate Malda, said: “We are taking multiple steps to save the polling personnel from the ongoing heatwave. The safety of these people from a health perspective is of utmost importance.”