'Can't embrace place of worship built on corpses of innocents...'

Our Correspondent

Kolkata: A day ahead of Ram Temple consecration at Ayodhya, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to social media to write that his religion has not taught him to accept and embrace a place of worship that has been built over “hatred, violence, and the dead bodies of innocents”.

On Sunday evening, Abhishek wrote on X: “My RELIGION has not taught me to accept and embrace a place of worship, whether it be a MANDIR, MASJID, CHURCH or GURUDWARA, which has been built over HATRED, VIOLENCE and the dead bodies of innocents. Period! ”

Incidentally, TMC chairperson Mamata Banaerjee has planned to carry out a ‘Sanhati (communal harmony) Rally’ on January 22. A day ahead, just to ensure there are no unnecessary controversy the decision makers of the party are learnt to have conveyed to the party’s organisations, both in the city and districts, that there will be only the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s photo on the banners, festoons and posters that are to be put up for the event.

Sources said that such the decision has been conveyed to all by the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi to all district organisations and their city counterparts who are engaged in making preparations for the January 22 rallies. The design samples of the posters, banners and festoons are being sent to all districts. The letter by Bakshi is learnt to have instructed that the roads from where the rally will pass needs to be adorned with these posters and festoons with Mamata’s face.

It was learnt that such a decision was taken to mainly avert any controversy akin to the one that had cropped up during the party’s meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium where the posters did not feature TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee but only Mamata. This had perturbed several leaders in the party, including the state secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who felt this was uncalled for.

Meanwhile, several processions are scheduled for Monday to celebrate the consecration of Ram Temple. Kolkata Police will remain on high alert in Shyampukur, Jorasanko, Girish Park, Jorabagan and Sealdah areas.

At around 3 pm, Banerjee is expected to offer Puja at Kalighat Temple and offer ‘Aarti’ and then she will lead the rally from Hazra Park. She will go to Gurudwara and offer “Chadar” there. After that she will walk from Ballygunge Phari to Park Circus. She is expected to offer Puja at all Radha Krishna temples on her way. She will visit a church and a mosque at Park Circus and later hold a rally at Park Circus Maidan. Priests, Imams and the Gurus of other religions will accompany Banerjee.

Banerjee had earlier announced that she will hold a ‘rally for harmony’ from Hazra Crossing to Park Circus Maidan with people from all religions on January 22, the day of Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

“You all keep asking me about various temples. I have nothing to say about it. I say religion is a personal issue, festivals are for everyone. We celebrate January 23, January 26. On January 22, we will hold a rally. First, I will be visiting Kalighat Temple and offering Puja. Then I will start the inter-faith or communal harmony rally with people of all religions,” Banerjee had said earlier.