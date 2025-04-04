Can’t accept judgment but will comply with ruling, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, voiced her dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s verdict canceling the appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state-aided schools.

While emphasising her deep respect for the judiciary, she stated that she could not accept the judgment. However, she affirmed that her government would comply with the ruling, assuring, “We will complete the process in three months.”

“While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgement from a humanitarian point of view. We cannot criticise the judges but I can express my opinion about the verdict. I hope my statement will not be distorted,” Banerjee said, addressing a Press conference.

She also stated that her government will implement the Supreme Court order and repeat the selection process within three months as per the order.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordering the state government to initiate a fresh selection process to be concluded within three months. The SC invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff of state-run and state-aided schools.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled: “We have gone through the facts. Regarding the findings of this case, the entire selection process is vitiated by manipulation and fraud, and credibility and legitimacy are denuded. No reason to interfere. Tainted candidates must be terminated and appointments were resultant of cheating and thus fraud.” It has also clarified that previously employed teachers need not return the salaries they had received. It also allowed non-tainted candidates, who had prior government jobs before their selection as teachers, to return to their previous positions. The court ordered a fresh recruitment process for government and state-aided schools.

The Chief Minister, however, questioned the blanket dismissal of more than 25,753 teachers asserting that not all appointees were guilty of wrongdoing. Referring to the Supreme Court’s verdict, Banerjee noted that candidates who were not tainted could apply afresh.

“The Apex Court order states that candidates who are not tainted can appear for the fresh selection process.

We accept the judgement, and we will complete the process in three months. The SSC is an autonomous body but we will ensure that it completes the reappointment process of teachers,” Banerjee added.

Expressing concern over the emotional impact of the verdict on affected candidates, Banerjee urged them not to lose hope. She said: “I am coming to know that some are getting depressed. If something happens to them, who will be responsible? Our lawyers will review this order and do whatever is legally possible.”

After the verdict was pronounced, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the state education minister Bratya Basu, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and others on the issue. She also announced that she would attend a gathering of the affected teachers on April 7 at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“The teachers whose appointments have been cancelled wanted to conduct a meeting, and they asked if I could be present. On April 7, I will participate in their meeting and listen to them. I will tell them not to lose hope. You all can apply, and we will make sure that the process is completed as soon as possible,” Banerjee stated.

Banerjee also mentioned that the former Chief Justice of India last year had stayed the Calcutta High Court order.

“Cant we expect a humanitarian approach from the current Chief Justice of India. Was it not possible to give an opportunity to defend,” Banerjee asked.

Reiterating that the then education minister, Partha Chatterjee, is in jail in the case, Banerjee attacked the BJP saying: “How many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case. Does the BJP want to ensure the collapse of West Bengal’s education system.”

Incidentally, the School Service Commission had earlier submitted an affidavit saying that in teachers recruitment under IX-X level, alleged irregularities surfaced in around 993 cases while in case XI-XII assistant teachers, irregularities allegedly occurred in 810 cases. In case of Group C recruitment irregularities occurred in 783 cases. OMR issues were there in 1,741 cases in case of group D recruitment.