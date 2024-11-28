Cannot interfere in another country's affair, will follow Centre's stand: Mamata on B'desh situation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh but emphasised that she preferred not to comment on the matter, as it pertains to another country.

Speaking in the assembly, Banerjee clarified that the issue was for the central government to address, and her state government would abide by its decision.

"Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. It does not come under our jurisdiction. We are not supposed to talk about it or interfere. While we feel sorry inside, we follow the policies set by the Centre," Banerjee said.

The Bengal CM also mentioned that she had spoken with representatives of ISKCON on the matter, but did not elaborate further.