Canning: Youth assaulted on theft suspicion; murder case registered

Kolkata: In a brutal incident, a youth was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief in the Canning area of South 24-Parganas in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and detained several people.

On Tuesday morning, residents of Rajapur village in the Taldih area of Canning discovered a youth, identified as Sheikh Jamir Uddin, lying dead in a pool of blood. Police were immediately informed, and officers soon arrived to recover the body and send it for autopsy. During questioning, locals told police they had seen Jamir

being assaulted.

CCTV footage from the area showed a group of men beating him and, after he became unconscious, tying one of his legs with a rope and dragging him in the open, causing multiple injuries. Despite Jamir’s repeated pleas that he was not a thief, the attackers did not listen.

Investigations later revealed that Jamir was a driver by profession. Police have registered a murder case and launched a probe into the incident.