Canning Police Station SI held for home guard’s death

Kolkata: A sub-inspector (SI) of the Canning Police Station in South 24-Parganas was arrested early Thursday in connection with the alleged murder of a home guard at the police quarters.

According to sources, on the evening of December 27, a home guard identified as Guljan Parvin Molla, alias Reshmi, was found hanging inside the police quarters at Canning. The body was discovered by her sister, Ruksana Khatun, who told the police that Molla had been unreachable, prompting her to

visit her elder sister.

Subsequently, Ruksana and other family members alleged that SI Sayan Bhattacharya of Canning police station, with whom Molla was reportedly in a relationship, had murdered her. Following a complaint lodged at the Canning police station, a case was registered. Since the recovery of Molla’s body, Bhattacharya had remained untraced.

A few days later, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP), was constituted to probe the case. Early on Thursday morning, Bhattacharya was apprehended from his hideout at Swarupnagar in Basirhat area of North 24-Parganas.