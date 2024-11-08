Canning: 2 women assaulted by three miscreants

Kolkata: Two women were allegedly assaulted by three persons in Canning of South 24-Parganas on Wednesday night after they protested against alleged misbehaviour and molestation.

According to sources, the women were reportedly going to the local medicine shop around 8 pm when three persons blocked their way. When the women asked them to move aside, the trio allegedly started disturbing the women by throwing light on their faces. When the women again protested, the accused trio passed lewd comments.

When the women protested again, the accused started assaulting them. When the local people started gathering at the spot, the accused trio fled. Police have registered a case.