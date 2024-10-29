Candle artisans of Gangarampur experience peak demand

BALURGHAT: With only a few days left until Kali Puja, candle makers in Gangarampur are experiencing a significant surge in demand as well as business volume. The traditional need for candles during Diwali has led to a flurry of activity in candle workshops across South Dinajpur. In recent years, the demand for candles has decreased due to the influx of cheaper Chinese-made electric lights and decorative bulbs. However, a shift in consumer preference towards locally-made products has reignited demand, with many people now favouring traditional candles over foreign products.

Following Lakshmi Puja, candle factories in Gangarampur have been working round-the-clock. Artisans are crafting candles in a range of vibrant colours, including red, yellow, green and ochre. According to reports, around 16 artisans are engaged in the candle-making process, relying on supplies such as paraffin and wicks imported from Kolkata and Siliguri. Each day, countless candles are produced through specific molding techniques, packed and distributed across South Dinajpur and neighbouring areas like Raiganj and Malda. Ahead of Diwali, this increased production has brought substantial profits to local candle businesses.

Artisans report that wholesale candle prices have risen by 20 per cent this season, allowing them to make reasonable profit. Mohanlal Basak, a veteran candle maker, shared: “The demand for our candles has remained steady over the years but this year it has tripled. We are seeing wholesale buyers not just from our district but from neighbouring areas as well. However, due to the rising cost of raw materials, candle prices will be slightly higher this year.” Indrajit Tarafdar, another artisan, noted: “Small electric lights may have reduced the year-round demand for candles but with Kali Puja approaching, wholesalers have started placing orders. We’ve been preparing candles for nearly three months in anticipation.”

Tejas Kumar Bask echoed the sentiment, adding: “Wholesalers from Malda, Gajol and Balurghat have been purchasing in bulk. The demand is keeping our artisans busy round-the-clock.”

Mohan Basak, who has been crafting candles for over 40 years, emphasised: “We source paraffin from Kolkata and Siliguri and follow a specific process to make each candle.

There’s a consistent need for candles throughout the year, but it rises substantially around Kali Puja. To meet this demand, production begins much earlier.”