Candidates face difficulties in campaigning due to incessant rainfall

Raiganj: Following heavy showers in the last twenty-four hours, many roads of Raiganj municipality were inundated. The water was knee-deep on the roads in ward numbers 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14,23 and 25. The situation turned worse as most of the drains were choked.



Water logging also emerged as a major deterrent in the ongoing poll campaigns in rural areas of Marikura and Gouri Gram Panchayat areas. TMC MLA of Raiganj Krishna Kalyani was present at the election campaign for TMC candidates at Maraikura village. He, however, reached the village after wading through knee-deep water on Friday morning.

Sandip Biswas, the chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality said: “After heavy showers, waterlogged on roads in some places. Immediately our municipality labourers moved to the places and started to clear the water from the roads.”

The TMC MLA of Raiganj Krishna Kalyani said: “Since Thursday, I have been campaigning for our TMC candidates at Maraikura and Gouri Gram Panchayat areas. After heavy rainfall for a long period water stagnated on different roads. The residents cooperated with us. They came forward to hear us as crossing the roads was getting difficult.”