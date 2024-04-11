Candidates extend courteous gestures across party lines on Eid

Kolkata: In a display of political courtesy amid the battle of Lok Sabha elections, candidates from rival parties shared camaraderie during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Thursday.Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Saugata Roy and CPI(M) nominee Sujan Chakraborty,



competitors in the Dum Dum Parliamentary constituency, were seen attending an Eid celebration programme together in Kamarhati.

They entered the venue side by side, exchanging pleasantries and engaging in light-hearted conversations.

During their interaction, Chakraborty inquired about Roy’s election campaign, to which Roy explained his limited campaign activity due to his age. Chakraborty expressed his wishes for Roy’s well-being, acknowledging Roy’s three-time victory in the Dum Dum seat. Similarly, the TMC candidate for the by-elections in Baranagar, Sayantika Banerjee, shared warm exchanges with her CPI(M) rival Tanmoy Bhattacharjee at Alambazar Mosque. Banerjee expressed her respect for Bhattacharjee, considering him a veteran politician from whom she can learn. “I have taken his (Tanmoy Bhattacharjee) blessings. He is a veteran politician and I feel that I have many things to learn from him. There is no end to learning,” she said.

In response, Bhattacharjee welcomed Banerjee to his constituency, emphasising his commitment to serving the residents of Baranagar.

“My first job is to welcome Sayantika to my residential area, Baranagar, and I have done exactly that. I believe that my fight is not against BJP or the TMC, I am contesting the elections so that I can keep the residents of Baranagar in perfect ease,” Bhattacharjee said. A notable instance of camaraderie was also witnessed in the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, where BJP nominee Dilip Ghosh joined a TMC programme celebrating Eid.

Ghosh exchanged pleasantries with local TMC leaders on stage and advocated for communal harmony, emphasising the importance of celebrating festivals together.

Ghosh remarked on the significance of unity during festivals like Eid, Nil Sasthi, Bengali New Year’s Day, and Ram Navami, before departing for an election rally in Bhatar.