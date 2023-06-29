Candidate writes poll graffiti for his rivals in Malda

Malda: If one visits Bulbulchandi in Malda now, they will come across a man writing election campaign graffiti on the walls. There is nothing unusual about this. It is a common sight in every city, town and village during elections.



However, what is unusual is that the writer is none other than the CPI(M) candidate Pulak Sarkar. He can be seen writing walls for all the contenders, including his main rival Trinamool’s Bibek Singha.

In addition to the TMC candidate, Sarkar has been writing for BJP candidate Bikram Sarkar, BSP candidate Ashok Kumar Barman, all contesting in the same booth.

Sarkar, a wall writer by profession, is the CPI(M) candidate for booth no. 222 of Bulbulchandi Gram Panchayat in Habibpur, Malda.

“This is my profession. I write poll graffiti on walls for all political parties. I have not contested in any election before this. However, I have managed the party organisation since my student days.”

Sarkar has been associated with leftist politics since his student days. “In the current political context, no one wants to be a candidate for the party. Therefore, I have decided to become a candidate myself. To contribute to the expenses of this election fight, I have to write on behalf of my rival political parties,” stated Sarkar.

He charges an average of Rs 300 for writing a wall. In total, he earns about Rs 40,000-45,000 during the poll season.

Subhamay Basu, district TMC vice-president said: “This is our culture. He is working as before so TMC is supporting him by giving him his work. Let this culture spread throughout the country.”