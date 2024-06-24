Candidate seeking to sit for NEET-UG 2024 retest asked to approach SC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently asked a candidate, who sought to sit for the retest of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024) after having allegedly lost around 1.5 hours of examination time due to torn OMR sheet, to approach the Supreme Court.

The retest for NEET-UG 2024 was held on June 23. The counsel for the candidate submitted that the petitioner had lost 1.5 hours due to torn OMR sheet and that the direction by the Single Bench upon the High Power Committee was not complied with. These allegations were denied and it was submitted that the candidate did not lose more than 10 to 12 minutes on the issue. It was admitted that a small portion at the top of OMR sheet was damaged.

It was further clarified that if a proper case is made out or a Court passes a direction, then further re-tests can be directed. Orders passed in similar other applications filed before the Apex Court regarding compensation for loss of time, among other things, were relied upon.

It was abundantly clear that the scope of the examination which was held on Sunday was quite limited. It was confined to the 1563 number of examinees whose case was considered by the Committee and thereafter by the Apex Court.

“After all, it is an admitted fact that there was some damage in the OMR sheet for which the petitioner was not to be blamed.

As has now been clarified by the learned counsel for the NTA that if an appropriate case is made out or if there is an order passed by a Court, the authorities can retest a candidate… The Hon’ble Supreme Court is in seisin of matters concerning compensation for loss of time during examination and has made certain findings in an application. The petitioner is at liberty to take appropriate steps in this regard,” Justice Jay Sengupta observed.