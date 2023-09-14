MillenniumPost
Cancer hosp to come up at NBMCH at over Rs 100 cr

BY Sanchita Aich Bag14 Sep 2023 5:13 PM GMT
Siliguri: Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Secretary of Health, Government of West Bengal on a visit to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri on Thursday stated that a cancer hospital will come up in the NBMCH premises at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore.

“We will build a cancer hospital on the NBMCH premises at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore. Many new services have been provided at the hospital like neurology surgery and nephrology,” said the principal secretary.

On Thursday evening, he held a meeting with the hospital authorities.

Initially, a plot of 6,000 square metres adjacent to the mortuary and isolation ward at the NBMCH has been selected for the hospital.

Apart from this, the principal secretary said: “For providing better treatment, many specialist doctors have been appointed at the hospital. The medical services have improved in the hospital.”

