Cancer hosp at NBMCH likely to become operational next year

Siliguri: The under-construction cancer hospital at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) is likely to become operational next year, while the work on the Critical Care Unit (CCU) Block is nearing completion. On Saturday, Moumita Godara Basu, the Special Secretary of the West Bengal Health department, visited the hospital to inspect the ongoing construction work.

During her visit, the Special Secretary inspected several sections of the hospital, including the upcoming cancer hospital, the 100-bed CCU block, and the Super-Speciality block. While some work remains pending at the cancer hospital, the CCU block is almost complete. She later held a meeting with hospital authorities and senior officials of various departments. Hospital Superintendent Dr Sanjay Mallick was also present at the meeting.

Hospital authorities highlighted several issues during the discussion and sought additional funds for multiple requirements. They informed the Special Secretary that false ceilings in parts of the super-speciality block had collapsed and needed urgent repair. Moumita Godara Basu also offered several suggestions, including the installation of benches outside the paediatric ward for women attendants.

Speaking to the media, Dr Mallick said: “Works are progressing at a fast pace.” He also raised concerns over staff shortages, stating that the lack of professors, assistant professors, residential medical officers and other staff was affecting the functioning of several departments. Hospital sources claim that work at the cancer hospital is expected to be completed by the end of this year paving way for the inauguration early 2026.

Hospital officials expressed optimism that once the new infrastructure is ready, advanced medical care will be available in North Bengal. The Rs. 100-crore project is expected to significantly strengthen cancer treatment facilities in the region.