Cancer awareness campaign to be held in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district is witnessing a concerning rise in the number of cancer patients, with a notable addition being gallbladder cancer. This uptick has sparked heightened concerns within the medical community. Consequently, cancer specialist doctors at Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital are emphasizing the need for a cancer awareness campaign. The campaign is set to kick off on Monday, aligning with World Cancer Day, and will feature individuals who have successfully overcome cancer.



Dr. Rahul Bhowmik, an oncologist at the Medical College Hospital, noted: “Traditionally, girls have been more susceptible to breast and genital cancer, while boys are affected by lung, prostate, colon, and mouth cancer. However, the recent surge in gallbladder cancer is affecting both genders. Initial observations among new outdoor patients reveal that 10 to 12 individuals are diagnosed with gallbladder cancer each month. Consequently, there is a pressing need to investigate the underlying causes of this increase. An initiative to raise awareness about cancer is underway, with a focus on reaching marginalised areas. Discussions with all Block Medical Officers of Health (BMOHs) are in progress, and with logistical support from higher authorities, medical services can be extended through camps in those areas.” Dr. Bhowmik also highlighted the challenge faced by family members of patients in marginal areas, who struggle to reach the hospital due to busy schedules. As a solution, there is consideration to request authorities to keep the outdoor services open for them on two Sundays per month.

Medical college hospital sources reveal that approximately 200 cancer patients receive treatment at the outdoor facility every month, with 40-50 being new patients. Additionally, over 100 patients undergo chemotherapy monthly. Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital currently provides completely free cancer treatment and has established Tumor Boards to streamline the treatment process. To ensure accessibility for residents in marginal areas,

comprehensive awareness campaigns are being conducted in those regions as well.