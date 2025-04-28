Cancelling trains ahead of important occasions is BJP’s weapon of choice: Trinamool

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the cancellation of trains ahead of the grand inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in East Midnapore’s Digha.

South Eastern Railway (SER) had announced that the services of Howrah-Digha-Howrah EMU Special and Panskura-Digha-Panskura EMU special — earlier slated to run from April 26 to May 4 — were cancelled with immediate effect. The ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the move by the Railways. It alleged that Railways cancelled the trains following political pressure. In a social media post, the Trinamool Congress said: “Cancelling trains ahead of important occasions has become @BJP4India’s weapon of choice. Digha-bound EMU special trains, announced well in advance, have been abruptly called off by @serailwaykol under clear political pressure. The same party that wears Hindutva on its sleeve now obstructs devotees from offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Digha, all for narrow, selfish gains.”

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said: “It is highly shocking that the BJP-led Central government is now using cancellation of trains as a weapon of sabotage. Earlier, when Abhishek Banerjee had launched his Dilli Chalo campaign, a train for MGNREGA workers was cancelled.”

She further stated: “Now, on the eve of the grand inauguration of the Jagannath Temple at Digha, trains from Howrah to Digha are being cancelled. This is the worst form of politicking by a party that says that it swears by Hindutva. The fact is that the BJP does not care for the fate of millions of devotees who want to come to Digha for the grand inauguration of Jagannath temple.”