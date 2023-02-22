Cancelled recommendation: Section of 1,911 Group D staff moves SC

Kolkata: A section of 1,911 Group D staff whose recommendation was cancelled by the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court, have approached the Supreme Court.



The Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar had ordered an interim stay on the Single Bench decision to make them refund their salary but did not grant any stay on the order regarding the cancellation of their recommendation.

The employees had questioned the order for them to return their five years salary. Some of them claimed that they have worked for five years, then why should they be returning their salary.

Initially, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to cancel their recommendation due to issues with their OMR sheet. Following which, the Commission on February 10 cancelled these recommendations and published the list

of candidates.

Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered the salary of these employees, whose recommendations were cancelled to be returned. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the WBSSC, 2823 OMR sheets were tampered with. Out of which, 1911 received recommendation letters and are currently working.

Thereafter, the listed candidates had approached the Division Bench seeking relief. But when the Division Bench upheld the cancellation and only granted an interim stay over returning of salary, these candidates have now approached the Supreme Court. The case will again be heard on March 3.