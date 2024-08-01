‘Cancel admission if students don’t come for docs verification’

Kolkata: The Higher Education department has empowered the principals of concerned colleges to cancel the admission of the students if they do not turn up in person for document verification. The process of document verification in connection with admission through the centralised portal of the department started from August 31 and will be on till August 6.



There are 4.03 lakh candidates who completed admission through the portal. “We want the students who have enrolled themselves after paying their registration fees to come physically to the respective colleges and complete their verification process. We are hopeful that the concerned principals will encourage the students who do not turn up during this period to come up and do so,” said a Higher Education department official.

Sources said, 3000 Siksha Bandhus have already contacted the students who passed the higher secondary examination. The department has also established contact with over 4 lakh students through whatsapp and messaging services. The students who have enrolled were also informed about the admission process through the centralised portal. “Before cancelling the admission of any student, we will verify whether he/she is unwilling to seek admission in my college as he/ she has secured admission in another college. We will try to ensure that students who have enrolled themselves seek admission,” said a principal of a central Kolkata college.

In case admission of a particular student is cancelled, the principals need to provide an explanation for the same. The concerned principal has to provide a cancellation certificate so that the money submitted during registration in that particular college is refunded to the candidate concerned. If any student withdraws on his/ her own account then the college also has to furnish cancellation certificate, according to the Higher

Education department.