Can you challenge INDIA: Mamata Banerjee asks NDA

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee reiterated on Tuesday that ‘INDIA’ (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is for the country, Dalits, minorities, and everyone who has been oppressed by the BJP and dared the NDA to challenge ‘INDIA’.



“It was a constructive and fruitful meeting. I want to ask the NDA, BJP and their allies... can you challenge ‘INDIA’? Banerjee questioned during a press conference held after the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru that was attended by top leaders of 26 Opposition parties.

They agreed on the name ‘INDIA’, that according to sources was suggested by Banerjee. There were three names proposed for the united Opposition and ultimately, the name suggested by the Trinamool supremo was unanimously chosen.

“NDA is still there but it doesn’t exist. The lives of Dalits, Christians, and people of different states are in danger but the government is busy selling the country’s assets. We are for the country, Dalits, minorities, and everyone who has been oppressed by the BJP,” she maintained.

Accusing the BJP of attempts to sell the country and trying to bulldoze the democracy, Banerjee said: “If anyone is supporting Opposition states, they threaten with agencies. Catch us if you can! Save India from atrocities. We have to save our India and Bharat,” she argued.

She further alleged that the BJP has compromised all the Institutions of the country. “BJP will be defeated and ‘INDIA’ will win. ‘INDIA’ will save the country from disaster, from terrible atrocities and save the people of the country. We love our motherland. We are the patriotic people of this country. We are for the country, the world, farmers, for all,” she added.

Expressing her gratitude to all the political parties attending the meeting for accepting the idea of ‘INDIA’, Banerjee said the third meeting of the Opposition will be held in Mumbai, in which she is hopeful that a common minimum programme will be decided.

The first Opposition meeting was held in Patna last month and was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.