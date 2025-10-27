Can Nishith Pramanik prove his citizenship: TMC

Cooch Behar/Kolkata: The political temperature in Bengal has risen ahead of the SIR of electoral rolls, with TMC and BJP leaders trading barbs over it.

North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha launched a scathing attack on BJP leader and former Union minister Nishith Pramanik, accusing him of failing to clarify questions surrounding his citizenship.

“If he becomes part of the SIR, will Nishith be able to present his papers himself? There are serious questions about his citizenship. He has previously made headlines for controversial claims about his nationality. The people of Bangladesh will be pleased if he assumes a ministerial position,” Guha said.

Guha also condemned Pramanik’s recent remarks about Dinhata, saying: “By calling areas of Dinhata ‘mini Pakistan,’ he has insulted the

residents who have lived there as Indian citizens for generations. The people are more Indian than his claims of Indian nationality.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP was “trying to manipulate the voter list in the name of SIR to gain political mileage.” He said: “If SIR is implemented, the Matua community will be majorly affected.

The BJP’s approach will harm both Hindu and Muslim voters. Why should genuine voters be removed in the name of SIR?”

Responding, Nishith Pramanik claimed that the revision would help clean up the rolls by removing “illegal voters.” “If SIR is implemented, around three lakh names in Cooch Behar could be excluded.

About 250 polling booths in border areas have a large number of illegal voters. Implementing SIR will remove these names. Areas like Okrabari, Gitaldaha, and Shukarukuthi in Dinhata are what I refer to as mini Pakistans,” he said.

TMC leaders have countered that the exercise could also put BJP leaders under scrutiny, with some alleging that even in Tripura, a BJP MLA leading an anti-immigration movement was found to be a Bangladeshi national.