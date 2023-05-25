Camps to be held in Malda dist to register details of migrant workers

malda: The Malda district administration will host month-long camps in several blocks to register names and addresses of migrant workers from the district in the Karmasathi-Parijayee Shramik portal. There will be a total of 43 such camps in different blocks and gram panchayats in Malda.



The state Labour department had recently launched an android based app called Karmasathi-Parijayee Shramik Project App 2023 to provide social protection to the migrant workers from the state. After enrolling their name and address, the app is aimed to deliver numerous services to workers working outside the state. The beneficiaries should have a certificate of proof of being migrant labourers issued from the panchayat. After applying online through the app a labourer will get three months of time to upload the certificate. Later, special camps will also be set up in the railway stations of Malda Town and Samsi on for this purpose.

In the event of an accident at work, pay disputes or other workplace concerns, the registered worker can send an emergency message to his district Labour office using the app. The district Labour officer will directly report the situation to the state Labour office so that the workers may receive the necessary assistance.

In the event of an accidental death, while working, the worker’s family will get Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50 thousand in case of natural death. Furthermore, if a worker dies in another state, the family will get monetary assistance of Rs 25 thousand for transportation of the body and another Rs 3 thousand for cremation.

This initiative will help around 16 lakh migrant workers in the state. A special workshop on the “Karmasathi” project was recently held in the Malda district administrative building in the presence of several district office bearers, about 60 labour contractors, Labour department officials, and the District Magistrate. Malda district is attempting to be the model district for this project in the state.

The decision to conduct the camps was taken after the Chief Minister instructed the district authorities to take this step during an administrative meeting on May 4 in Malda.

“As per the Chief Minister’s direction, we are going to hold district-wide camps to enroll the migrant workers of our districts so that they become eligible for many benefits from the state government,” said Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda. The meeting was aimed at this, he added.