Camps to be held for commercial registration of bike taxis: Minister

KOLKATA: Camps are going to be held for bike taxis in Regional Transport Offices (RTO) across the state to give the bike owners an opportunity for commercial registration of their vehicles.

One such camp will be held after five to seven days, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said on Tuesday after conducting a meeting with the online cab operators.

“There are currently 15,000 to 20,000 bike taxis in the state. Most of these are running under private registration. Through these camps, we want them to get a commercial registration for their vehicles,” Chakraborty said. Under usual circumstances, using a commercial registration one can use the vehicle in three districts. But, the same will be made for five districts for the bike taxis.

The meeting was held with six such online cab operators’ organisations. Various issues and constraints were raised by the cab operators and small car owners. According to an official, they had various grievances such as lack of offices of online cab companies and landline numbers, amongst others. The department addressed these issues and stated that some new instructions will be issued in this regard. “The online cab companies need to abide by the rules or their licences will not be renewed,” an official stated.