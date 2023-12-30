Campaigns during LS polls: Nadia dist admin takes eco-friendly route

Kolkata: Nadia district administration is using sustainable and eco-friendly jute materials for all flexes, banners, posters, bags and other items for branding and awareness activities associated with the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The move is aimed at reducing the use of plastic or polythene and similar non-biodegradable materials for the preparation of posters and banners during election campaigns.



“Plastic flexes contain dangerous chemical additives including phthalates, lead, cadmium and organotins which can be toxic to human health. These toxic additives can leach out or evaporate into the air over time, posing unnecessary dangers to society. So in the interest of environment and human health and at the same time contribute to the economic upliftment for the 2 lakh odd jute farmers in the district, we have decided to use jute for all publicity material in connection with awareness for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections,” a senior official of the district administration said.

The print on jute material can be erased after fulfilment of purpose and can be printed again for other activities too. Hence the concept of RRR (Reduce, Recycle and Reuse) will receive a big push through this initiative.

Under the leadership of District Magistrate Arun Prasad, the district-level event involving best-performing electoral literacy clubs, booth-level officers and young electors from different colleges was held on Friday at Krishnanagar.

“We want to maximise voter participation, particularly at booths having low voter turnout through the use of colourful and more relevant mascots to the voters of a particular region. The iconic 18th-century court jester Gopal Bhar of Raja Krishnachandra (1710-1783), the then king of Nadia has been rekindled through our official poll mascot for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the form of “VOTE GOPAL”. ‘Vote Gopal’ holding a banner containing the various information of Election Commission is appealing to enrol names in the electoral roll,” Prasad said.

The district-level event included forming a map of the nation through the human chain, a football match between newly enrolled female electors of Nadia district North and Nadia district South Teams, quiz competition on ‘Essence of NVD, Democracy & Elections in India’. with 18 teams of Electoral Literacy Clubs from all the assembly constituencies, debate competition, essay writing and drawing.