Campaign trail: BJP MP Raju Bista runs into choppy waters

Darjeeling: Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista’s campaign rally sailed into choppy waters in Pokhriabong, with people demanding that the Union Government “returns” 100 days work scheme money immediately to the workers. Incidentally, Bista earlier had proclaimed that he has been instrumental in blocking the funds as there is widespread corruption over the MGNREGA scheme in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration area.



On Friday Bista arrived at Pokhriabong in the Darjeeling subdivision to campaign for the United Gorkha Mancha (UGM- an alliance of opposition parties led by the BJP) candidates. The BJP MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba was accompanying him. As soon as the cavalcade reached Pokhriabong, a group of people started asking him to return the MGNREGA dues. They chanted slogans, echoing the same.

In another development, Bimal Darzee, the BJP candidate for booth 25/8 under Panighatta Gram Panchayat along with others shifted allegiance to the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

A resident of Shantigram, the former army man alleged that he was fielded as a BJP (United Gorkha Mancha) candidate and is now being told to step down. “I then decided to leave the BJP fold and join the BGPM along with my supporters,” stated Darzee.