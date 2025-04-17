‘Campaign must continue’: GTA Primary Edu dept begins using Nepali Lang boards in offices

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)’s Primary Education department has begun putting up signboards in Nepali language at its offices.

Commenting on the use of Nepali language boards, GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa stated: “I’m pleased to know that the Primary Education department has started installing office boards in Nepali language from Wednesday. This is just the beginning — let’s now turn this initiative into a larger campaign.

Nepali is a language included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. It is our identity. Until every shop and office, from the remotest corner to the main administrative offices, displays signboards in Nepali, the campaign must continue.”

In an official press release, Rajesh Chauhan, member in-charge of Primary Education and vice-chairman of the GTA stated that, starting from Wednesday, GTA offices under the GTA have begun displaying office boards in Nepali. He recalled that during the Nepali New Year celebrations, GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa had issued a directive requiring all offices and shops in the hills to use boards written in Nepali.

Chauhan further mentioned that once this phase is completed in all offices of the department within the coming week, the campaign will expand to every primary school under

the department.