Campaign heats up as Alipurduar heads for high-voltage contest

Alipurduar: Alipurduar, one of the district’s most crucial Assembly Constituencies, is witnessing an intense and high-voltage election campaign ahead of the upcoming polls. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has stepped up its efforts, making it clear that it is not willing to concede any ground this time.



Following the announcement of party candidate Suman Kanjilal, leaders and workers have launched an aggressive campaign across the constituency. From door-to-door outreach and wall writings to street-corner meetings, party cadres are actively engaging with voters, giving the campaign significant momentum.

The opposition, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also intensified its campaign, ensuring a fierce electoral battle. Both sides are focusing on local issues, development, and public connect, leading to a steady rise in the political temperature in the region. According to electoral data, the constituency has 249,208 voters and 278 polling booths, making it a significant battleground where every vote will be crucial. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Kanjilal contested as a BJP candidate and defeated TMC’s Saurav Chakraborty by 16,007 votes. However, in 2023, he switched to the TMC, alleging that he was unable to carry out developmental work within the BJP and was being pushed towards divisive politics.

Since then, Kanjilal has emerged as a key TMC face in the region and has been associated with several

development initiatives. These include a swimming pool project in Alipurduar, embankment work on the Shishamara River and multiple road and bridge developments.

On Wednesday morning, Kanjilal began his campaign in the Pallimangal area, later visiting Lichutala and Totpara along with party workers. “This election is about protecting our very existence. We want to stand by everyone. Mamata Banerjee has given me the opportunity to serve the people. Despite attempts to stifle us, we are fighting with the support of the common people and are confident of victory,” Kanjilal said. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Paritosh Das launched his campaign from Hatkhola Durgabari in the morning. Later in the day, he held meetings with senior party leaders to strategise for the election.

“This is the time for change. The people of Alipurduar have always supported the BJP and we are confident that they will stand with us again and ensure our victory,” Das said.